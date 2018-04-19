APM Lures UK Investors

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured potential investors in London security of their investments and a huge market in Malawi despite its small size.

“Of course Malawi has a relatively small population of 17 Million people, but it is part of the larger market through the [Africa] Free Trade Area (FTA), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Agoa ,” the Malawi leader said.

“ In Malawi, you will be safe at home, at your work place and in between,” he further assured.

Earlier, Director of Royal African Society, Dr Nicholas Westcott CMG told Malawian journalists that Malawi as a country has opportunities in agriculture and other sectors which would put the country to a higher level of development.