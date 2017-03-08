APM Lays Foundation Stone For The Construction Of National Cancer Centre Project…’It Will Be Free For All’

SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI DURING THE LAYING OF A FOUNDATION STONE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF NATIONAL CANCER CENTRE PROJECT

Today, the sunrise of hope has risen upon us all. A day of new hope has come to Malawi. The National Cancer Treatment Centeris something we have all been waiting for.

And I know, many of us have been wondering: where is the Cancer Treatment Centre we promised? When is it going to begin?I fully understand the anxiety because cancer is a serious problem destroying lives in our families.

We have all seen our neighbours, our friends, our fathers and mothers, and those closest to us suffering in the agony of cancer. We have seen our loved ones taken away from us. And we could not stop them. We could not stop cancer from taking them.

As I speak, we have over 14,000 diagnosed cancer patients in this country. And there must be many more undiagnosed out there.

For a long time, we have been sending many Malawians abroad for specialized treatment. Most of these are people suffering from cancer. Some of them go as far as India for treatment. Sometimes, these patients, some of whom are frail, have to endure a long journey to India in order to receive radiotherapy. And we cannot afford to send everybody abroad for treatment.

Because we donot have a treatment centre of our own, people wait for months and even years after diagnosis to get treatment abroad. Some of our dearest ones have passed on while on the waiting list. But we are now set to reverse this situation. We are here to change this history.

We will no longer send our cancer patients outside Malawi. As such, this Cancer Treatment Center will cut down the cost of sending patients abroad by at least 50%.

I want us to stop exporting patients. Instead, we must begin exporting medical care services. Time has come for other nations to come to Malawi for medical care. Let us be the pride of Africa in medical care. ThisNational Cancer Treatment Center is our national pride.

But also remember! Under our Foreign Direct Investment programme, we began constructing the DaeYang Teaching Hospital. This teaching hospital will also provide more specialized medical care in this part of Africa. And more hospitals are coming in. That is how we will export more medical care.

Next, I want to see a state of the art Military Hospital at Kamuzu Barracks. Attached to this hospital, I want this country to have an air ambulance. We can use our helicopters to save lives. We can save lives of our people from some of the road accidents with an air ambulance. And I want our tourists and foreign investors to know that they are safe in the safe hands of our medical care.

The DPP Government will stop at nothing until we have transformed health care in this country. We are unstoppable! We have proudly finished Nkhatabay Hospital. Today, we are beginning the Cancer Centre. Let me say one thing clearly to the contractors:I am giving you 82 weeks to finish this Cancer Center. No buts, no ifs – deliver on time!

Next arePhalombe District Hospital and Blantyre District Hospital. For Phalombe Hospital, we are concluding the evaluation process this weekand construction will begin in one month from now. For Blantyre District Hospital, Minister of Finance, make sure you allocate the funding into the budget. It is a must that these two hospitals take off because people are waiting and suffering!

My Fellow Malawians

We have more health projects to come: Domasi Community Hospital in Zomba, Mponela Community Hospital in Dowa, and others are on the way.

Let us all make health care a great success of our time. Let me appeal to the private health service deliverers in this case. To you the private hospitals, I say, you are our partners in health care delivery. You are not our competitors. We are partners because we all want to serve the same people and improve the quality of life of every Malawian. And I want the Ministry of Health and all stakeholders to take note of this paradigm shift in our mindset. Let us treat the private health sector as partners more than competitors.

I want also to see full support given to the Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM). Let us honour our service agreement with CHAM because these are the people that reach our people’s lives where there are no Government health facilities.

More than ever, I want to see a stronger partnership between Government and the private health sector. This Cancer Center will serve Malawians better if we work together as partners in health care.

Let me conclude with a vote of thanks. Government is grateful for the support thatOFIDhas provided, for us to realize our dream of a specialized cancer treatment center. This is not the first time. You supported the construction of Nkhotakota and Nkhatabay District Hospitals. The Director General for OFID is not here with us but I know that Mr Khaled Zayer, who is representing OFID, will convey my personal message of gratitude and that of the people of Malawi.

Let me also commend the work done by the Ministry of Health, the Project Managers, and the Contractor – Terrastone Limited. We are also grateful to the International Atomic Energy Agency, who are offering us technical expertise and advice. We are thankful for your participation because our goal is to have a world-class Cancer Treatment Center.

To my fellow Malawians I say, your health is my priority. I promise what I deliver. And I deliver what I promise.

MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL

MAY GOD BLESS OUR MOTHER MALAWI

