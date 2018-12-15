APM Launches 2018/2019 Tree Planting Season: 60million Trees To Be Planted

President Professor Peter Mutharika on Saturday launched the 2018/2019 tree planting season at Malingunde Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe district.

He called on Malawians to play a leading role in securing water, food and environment.

In the 2018/2019 tree planting season that is under the theme “Plant and Manage Trees: Secure Water, Food and Environment” 60 million trees are expected to be planted across the country, covering approximately 25, 000 hectares.

Mutharika said his government will continue encouraging afforestation as one factor of conserving water, food and environment.

“It is important to plant and manage trees because they give us food, life and retain water, among others,” he said.

Mutharika called for collective effort in planting and managing trees in

order to have adequate water, food and sustainable environment in the country.

He said conserving forests is the duty of the nation and the responsibility of all citizens to protect and sustain forests so as to continue benefitting from them.

“Most Malawians depend on trees for cooking, rains and electricity just to mention a

few. We should not expect anyone to do it for us, it should start with us,”

Speaking earlier, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi hailed the President for taking this year’s tree planting launch to Masumbankhunda area where there is Kamuzu dam and Dzalanyama Forest Reserve.

“This area harbours the Kamuzu dam, where Lilongwe Water Board sources water which it later distributes to residents in the district. There is also the Dzalanyama Forest Reserve. Hence, I would like to thank the President for launching the 2018/2019 tree planting season in Malingunde because the trees planted today will help in restoring the forest as well as retaining water in the dam,” he said.

Masi said that at least 60 million seedlings will be planted across the nation in this season.

“As widely known, this is an annual event whose aim is to emphasize the significance of protecting and sustaining natural resources, especially forests and water. This season, at least 60 million trees are expected to be planted countrywide,” Masi said.

The President and the First Lady Getrude Mutharika planted orange and

m’bawa trees.

