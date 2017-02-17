APM Hosts Luncheon In Honour Of Heads Of Mission And International Organizations Resident In Malawi

State President Arthur Peter Mutharika has hailed Malawi’s donors and development partners for their timely support in the country’s social economic development.

He said the donor community has come to Malawi’s rescue both in good and bad times, signalling that they are partners in development.

Professor Mutharika was speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during a luncheon he hosted in honour of heads of mission and international organisations resident in Malawi.

“My Government is also appreciative for the invaluable support we have received from our partners in developing the social sectors. As Your Excellencies would agree with me, it is important to have a healthy and literate population if at all meaningful development is to take place in any country,” he said.

He said for this reason, government has put specific strategies in order to develop the social sectors and the human capacity of the people.

“My Government would therefore appreciate your continued support in these sectors,” he added.

On the public sector reforms, the President disclosed that his administration continues to implement various reforms in the public sector with the aim of ensuring prudent management of the country’s limited resources.

“It is with the same resolve that my Government has been unflinching in prosecuting the so called Cashgate cases involving unprecedented plunder of public resources. The success rate of the prosecution is commendable and my Government will spare no effort in giving all the necessary support to our law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary in order to finalise and prosecute the remaining cases,” added President Mutharika.

The Malawi leader also reiterated his government’s commitment to the strengthening of relations with the country’s bilateral and multilateral partners.

“On the implementation of the country’s Foreign Policy, my Government will continue to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, as demonstrated by the mutual cordial relations which Malawi enjoys with its bilateral and multilateral partners, beginning with the immediate neighbouring countries and beyond,’’ he further said.

He said Malawi continues to place a high priority on good neighbourliness and ensuring that there is peace and security in the SADC Region.

“It is for this reason, that I hosted the Tripartite Meeting of Malawi / Mozambique / Zambia where His Excellency Filipe Nyussi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, and His Excellency Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia graciously attended in 2016.”

“I am glad to inform Your Excellencies that on the margins of the AU Summit, I had a meeting with His Excellency President Lungu of the Republic of Zambia where we discussed matters of mutual interest aimed at strengthening our bilateral ties and economic development of our two countries.”

Speaking on behalf the Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi Kikkan Haugen hailed President Mutharika for his untiring efforts to ensure that people’s livelihood improves for the better.

He cited as an example the efforts being made to provide food to over 6 million people who have been affected by hunger, saying the government has led a very successful campaign to source food supplies for those affected.

Some of the Ambassadors who attended the luncheon include that on the United State of America, China, Norway, Zimbabwe, the European Union, Tanzania, Zambia and UNDP.

=======

Like this: Like Loading...