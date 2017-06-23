APM Hailed For Appointing New UNIMA Council

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been hailed for appointing a new University of Malawi Council days after dissolving the old one for failure to resolve the Chancellor College Academic Staff standoff.

According to a statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara, the president has appointed Dr James Maida as the Chairperson of the council with Videlias Mluwira and Lewis Mughogho as members.

Other members include two members to be appointed by the university council, four Principals of all the UNIMA College’s, four members to be appointed by the Senate, and two members appointed by the UNIMA’s student union.

“One representative of the ex students association, the Vice Chancellor of UNIMA, Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Secretary for Treasury, Secretary for Human Resources Management and Development as well as the Controller of Statutory Corporation,” reads the statement in part.

The standoff between the UNIMA Council and Chancellor College Academic Staff over pay rise resulted to the closure of the college for the whole first semester of the year.

In a related development, the president has also appointed Mary Matiti as a member of the Board of Directors for Higher Education Students Loans Board.

Matiti replaces Videlia Mluwira who has been appointed as a member of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) council. (By Yamikani Yapuwa, Mana)

