APM Hailed As He Interacts With Over 220 Religious Leaders From The Southern Region At Sanjika Palace (Pictorial Focus)

President Peter Mutharika on Friday afternoon interacted with over 220 religious leaders from all the districts in the Southern Region at the Sanjika Palace. During the meeting, the religious leaders hailed APM for various developmental activities his government is undertaking. Here is the pictorial focus

  1. Daud Isaac Kalikokha Kalikokha   May 27, 2017 at 6:27 am

    Kkkkkkkk lachuluka nidyera amalawi sitikudabwani,,,,

  2. Dziwani Paul   May 27, 2017 at 6:41 am

    Anganene zoipa ndani zokhuza pulezident ali kusanjika konko mbalame inu?

  3. Comfort Menard Mkalira   May 27, 2017 at 10:03 am

    bodza basi,,,,kod chitukuko nd sanjika yimene akhalamo iyi,,,wi r fed up nw

  4. Prince Msaya   May 27, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Kuyionera patali, wina akudikira donation kuti ayambe campaign. Iwe ndiye uzabetsa sure

  5. Mtsukwa Peter   May 27, 2017 at 10:54 am

    It was live on MBC radio one hope TV as well. Why spending resources in such unprofitable meetings? Just airing the programme it’s huge somes of money. Go in the typical rural areas, you could have done something with the money. I do cry sometimes of my country.

    God please guide our president to envisions so that he remove cruk advisers.

    God bless Malawi.

