APM Hailed As He Interacts With Over 220 Religious Leaders From The Southern Region At Sanjika Palace (Pictorial Focus)

President Peter Mutharika on Friday afternoon interacted with over 220 religious leaders from all the districts in the Southern Region at the Sanjika Palace. During the meeting, the religious leaders hailed APM for various developmental activities his government is undertaking. Here is the pictorial focus
Kkkkkkkk lachuluka nidyera amalawi sitikudabwani,,,,
Anganene zoipa ndani zokhuza pulezident ali kusanjika konko mbalame inu?
bodza basi,,,,kod chitukuko nd sanjika yimene akhalamo iyi,,,wi r fed up nw
Kuyionera patali, wina akudikira donation kuti ayambe campaign. Iwe ndiye uzabetsa sure
It was live on MBC radio one hope TV as well. Why spending resources in such unprofitable meetings? Just airing the programme it’s huge somes of money. Go in the typical rural areas, you could have done something with the money. I do cry sometimes of my country.
God please guide our president to envisions so that he remove cruk advisers.
God bless Malawi.