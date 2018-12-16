APM Graces MBC Innovations Award: Let Us Be Proud Of Our Country—–APM

President Peter Mutharika award 2018 innovator of innovators Martin Salumpha for small scale entrepreneurship (C) Stanley Makuti (2)

(State President speaking at MBC Innovation Awards )

Let me begin by commending MBC for this wonderful organisation. We are proud of you!

I am always delighted to attend MBC Innovation Awards. I am encouraged that MBC has been steadfast in promoting progressive values.

MBC has always shown determination in promoting the spirit of innovation in this country. For us as a country to make progress, we need to be innovative.

President Peter Mutharika award 2018 innovator of innovators Martin Salumpha for small scale entrepreneurship (C) Stanley Makuti (6)

We always need to find new ways of solving our problems. As they say, you cannot get new results by doing the same things the same way.

You cannot change your life by doing the same things the same way. Let us be innovative. There is always room for improvement in whatever we do.

There is always room for improvement – that is why we say the biggest room in the world is room for creativity.

Dancing floor after the presentation of awards (C) Stanley Makuti

This MBC program is in itself innovative. It gives us a new perspective of the spirit of innovation. It shows us ordinary people who can do extraordinary things. We come here to see great stories – extraordinary stories from ordinary people.

What we come to see today tells us that Malawi is full of capable people. It tells us that every Malawian is capable of doing great things. We are a capable people.

Those who live great stories are counted great people. As we see ordinary Malawians doing great things, we get inspired. These Malawian achievers inspire a great faith in us. These Malawian achievers inspire us.

More than ever, we now know that we are a capable nation. We are a small country, and yet we are a great nation.

We are a great nation because this country is full of great people in ordinary men and women who do extraordinary things.

There is no doubt! We are a nation of achievers. Look at what we have achieved in four years of crises and disasters.

The recent Millennium Challenge Corporation Report has just rated Malawi one of the best performers on economy, governance, corruption control, media freedom and other sectors.

There is no doubt! We are great economic performers. We have turned around our economy from crisis to growth. We are now one of the fastest growing economies in Africa. Let us be proud of ourselves.

We are great democrats. The international community world-over commends that we govern well this peaceful country.

We are a beautiful country. Malawi is among the recommended five top-most destinations to be visited in the world. Let us be proud of ourselves.

We are making great strides to prosperity. We are making long strides to progress. We are slowly transforming this country.

And give me five more years, and Malawi will never be the same.

Ladies and Gentlemen

We have one problem. Our problem is our mindset. Our problem is the way we think.

We undermine ourselves. We think of ourselves negatively. We are a country full of people who choose to be negative minded.

As a country, we misuse our liberty of thought. Let us all get down on the collective drive to change the way we think about ourselves as a nation. Let us learn to focus on what is good about us.

Let us learn to appreciate what is good about ourselves as a country. Let us learn to focus on the good side of others.

Today, let me call upon the media, the church, the university and all institutions of thought to teach Malawians to think positively.

As we think about the theme of this ceremony, let us all remember that the media holds a critical role in shaping the mindset of a country.

As Thomas Jefferson once said, “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that, cannot be limited without being lost.”

We believe in the freedom of the press as we believe in liberty of thought. But we must never allow our press freedom to destroy our country. Remember – that in Rwanda it was a radio station that started the war and the genocide.

The more you focus on negative news, the more you are teaching Malawians to think negatively.

The more you teach Malawians to think negatively, the more you teach us to undermine ourselves as a nation.

Let us do away with the negative school of thought that good news is negative news. Let us remember that we have the noble duty of setting the agenda for the public.

As a country, there is so much good about ourselves to tell. So much beautiful about us as a people!

And let us remember, we are a nation of great achievers. We are a nation of performers. We are a great people.

Let us be proud of ourselves as a nation!

I thank you.

