APM Forecasts Economic And Governance Stability In 2017

President Arthur Peter Mutharika says all indicators for the year 2017 point towards an economically stable and well-governed country, a situation that will satisfy aspirations of all players both at micro and macro levels.

In his New Year’s message to Malawians, the President took note of all challenges that have befallen the nation over the past twelve months but underlined his government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for better living.

“Let us come into the New Year with a positive Economic Mindset. For every problem, there is a solution. For every challenge, there is an opportunity. Most countries have built great economies out of ruins. The fact that you are faced with challenges is not a reason to be hopeless. After all, hope comes where there are challenges. And courage comes where there is fear,” he said.

He noted various economic estimates set by global financial institutions, all which point to a more promising year for Malawi.

“Economists at the International Monetary Fund have projected that in 2017, the global economy will grow at the rate of 3.4% and the Malawian economy will exceed that and hit 5% growth. IMF also projects that inflation will make a drastic fall in Malawi. Let us continue working hard. Malawi is a land of opportunities and we should all be proud of that. ”

The Malawi leader singled out Foreign Direct Investment as a key factor that will open up more opportunities for many Malawians in terms of job and wealth creation.

In 2016 Malawi registered FDI exceeding a 1 billion US dollars according to estimates at Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC)

“I want to encourage my fellow Malawians to take advantage of the improved investment environment and invest,” he pleaded with his people.

On the fight against corruption, President Mutharika reiterated his government’s stand against the vice. He promised a more robust fight against corruption in 2017.

He called upon all Malawians to embrace the new year with optimism if they are going to make any notable changes in their personal lives and the welfare of the nation.