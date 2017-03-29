APM Enters Blantyre To A Thunderous Welcome

Multitude Welcoming APM In Bt

This was not President Peter Mutharika’s first entry into Malawi’s business capital, Blantyre; but it was probably the first of its kind in terms of the mammoth, jubilant crowds that lined up both sides of the road to welcome him.

Blue Sea Flooding Along Sanjika Road

From Kameza Roundabout to the very gates of Sanjika Palace, people, most of them clad in mighty DPP colours, thronged the sides of the road and jammed the streets. This was clearly a sharp response to some recent Chancellor College survey which suggested that Mutharika was no longer popular.

Man Of The People: APM Waves His Supporters

The crowds did not only paint the city blue but also cheered rapturously as they milled up and down escorting the President’s convoy. In one of his brief addresses to the gathering enroute to the city, Mutharika who was also in cheerful mood underscored his administration’s commitment to ensure Malawi’s socio-economic development.

APM Waving The Mammoth Crowd At The Clock Tower

The energetic Sendera Sisters coloured Mutharika’s entry into the city with their latest ‘Alibe Problem’ song coming back to back while the vibrant cadets stood their usual tall with ‘A dad A dad’. DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha underlined what these crowds meant: “This is a political statement as 2019 is fast approaching. Those dreaming to race against him have every reason to get worried,” Mchacha said.

33 Responses to "APM Enters Blantyre To A Thunderous Welcome"

  1. Matthewz Scotch   March 30, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Asaputse mmbuyo monsemu andale tinkawatero….voti ili mumtima

    Reply
  2. Lottie Mpata   March 30, 2017 at 3:36 am

    Very bad DPP from Northern Development Trust. Most people from southern and central, het north but I tell you, one day we will take the boma

    Reply
  3. Paul K Moyo   March 30, 2017 at 4:02 am

    Tamfunsani Chakwera. Is he strong enough or he will just give up b4 2019

    Reply
  4. Geoffrey Milanzi Salimu   March 30, 2017 at 4:10 am

    Amalawi,kudziwa kulemeletsa andale,kumangodya support yokha.Mukapita kunyumba kumakadandaula za chimanga,zinthu kudula,magetsi ndi madzi kuvuta.Kukomedwa ndizanthawi yochepa,nkudzalira nthawi yayitali.Maganizo ndiwomwe ajabe since 1964..Tiyeni nazo,inenso ndi Mmalawi,koma ndimawona zinthu munjira yanga.

    Reply
  5. Pearson Magombo   March 30, 2017 at 4:22 am

    amalawi very pathetic pple how could u go 12koloko pansewu kuchingamira fifi yoti idusa 5koloko simupasidwaso kalikose amene anakuzan mukakhale panseu ndamene amapasidwa chaponda ndikumalemera aish muthu wanzelu zake ndithu kumaima pansewu ngat ntawwi yakamuzu gyz ndale zochitisa manyaz zimanexo

    Reply
