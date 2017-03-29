APM Enters Blantyre To A Thunderous Welcome

This was not President Peter Mutharika’s first entry into Malawi’s business capital, Blantyre; but it was probably the first of its kind in terms of the mammoth, jubilant crowds that lined up both sides of the road to welcome him.
From Kameza Roundabout to the very gates of Sanjika Palace, people, most of them clad in mighty DPP colours, thronged the sides of the road and jammed the streets. This was clearly a sharp response to some recent Chancellor College survey which suggested that Mutharika was no longer popular.
The crowds did not only paint the city blue but also cheered rapturously as they milled up and down escorting the President’s convoy. In one of his brief addresses to the gathering enroute to the city, Mutharika who was also in cheerful mood underscored his administration’s commitment to ensure Malawi’s socio-economic development.
The energetic Sendera Sisters coloured Mutharika’s entry into the city with their latest ‘Alibe Problem’ song coming back to back while the vibrant cadets stood their usual tall with ‘A dad A dad’. DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha underlined what these crowds meant: “This is a political statement as 2019 is fast approaching. Those dreaming to race against him have every reason to get worried,” Mchacha said.
Asaputse mmbuyo monsemu andale tinkawatero….voti ili mumtima
Very bad DPP from Northern Development Trust. Most people from southern and central, het north but I tell you, one day we will take the boma
Tamfunsani Chakwera. Is he strong enough or he will just give up b4 2019
Amalawi,kudziwa kulemeletsa andale,kumangodya support yokha.Mukapita kunyumba kumakadandaula za chimanga,zinthu kudula,magetsi ndi madzi kuvuta.Kukomedwa ndizanthawi yochepa,nkudzalira nthawi yayitali.Maganizo ndiwomwe ajabe since 1964..Tiyeni nazo,inenso ndi Mmalawi,koma ndimawona zinthu munjira yanga.
amalawi very pathetic pple how could u go 12koloko pansewu kuchingamira fifi yoti idusa 5koloko simupasidwaso kalikose amene anakuzan mukakhale panseu ndamene amapasidwa chaponda ndikumalemera aish muthu wanzelu zake ndithu kumaima pansewu ngat ntawwi yakamuzu gyz ndale zochitisa manyaz zimanexo