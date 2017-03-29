APM Enters Blantyre To A Thunderous Welcome

Multitude Welcoming APM In Bt

This was not President Peter Mutharika’s first entry into Malawi’s business capital, Blantyre; but it was probably the first of its kind in terms of the mammoth, jubilant crowds that lined up both sides of the road to welcome him.

Blue Sea Flooding Along Sanjika Road

From Kameza Roundabout to the very gates of Sanjika Palace, people, most of them clad in mighty DPP colours, thronged the sides of the road and jammed the streets. This was clearly a sharp response to some recent Chancellor College survey which suggested that Mutharika was no longer popular.

Man Of The People: APM Waves His Supporters

The crowds did not only paint the city blue but also cheered rapturously as they milled up and down escorting the President’s convoy. In one of his brief addresses to the gathering enroute to the city, Mutharika who was also in cheerful mood underscored his administration’s commitment to ensure Malawi’s socio-economic development.

APM Waving The Mammoth Crowd At The Clock Tower

The energetic Sendera Sisters coloured Mutharika’s entry into the city with their latest ‘Alibe Problem’ song coming back to back while the vibrant cadets stood their usual tall with ‘A dad A dad’. DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha underlined what these crowds meant: “This is a political statement as 2019 is fast approaching. Those dreaming to race against him have every reason to get worried,” Mchacha said.

64 Responses to "APM Enters Blantyre To A Thunderous Welcome"

  1. Alexander Mzunga Sawathi   March 30, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Kkkkk kkkkk APM is the boma basi

    Reply
  2. Novirikana   March 30, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Wakwiya ndi mfiti. Ife a DPP tikufuna Chakwera tidzamukwere ndi 60+1 %

    Reply
  3. Lucious Manyalo   March 30, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Kkkkk ine kumva kukoma ndi APM

    Reply
  4. Akhoo Nazili   March 30, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    learn to report nkhan za ndale pliz

    Reply
  5. Isaac Mwilwa   March 30, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Za chimidzi zo madikila president mumusewu
    Komaso munthu uyu asakupusiseni azazinga akumwela ngwa katangale koopsa.

    Reply
