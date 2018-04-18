APM Discusses Developments With Prince Harry At Buckingham Palace

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018 His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika had a private audience with Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace in London.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister, Emmanuel Fabiano who is in the president’s company in United Kingdom for the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHGM) 2018, centred mainly on conservation of natural resources.

Britain, through the Royal Family, has for long assisted in the area of natural resources conservation.

Dr Fabiano said the two also discussed how Britain, through the Royal Family, could continue assisting Malawi, not only in the area of natural conservation, but also other areas.

“The two discussed how to further promote wildlife conservation as one way of enriching benefits that Malawi gets from its tourism industry.”

Prince Harry is a nature conservationist and is doing several conservation projects in Malawi including the relocation of elephants from densily populated national parks to those with less elephant populations.

