APM DELIVERS: Malawi First Country In Africa To Allocate 1% Of GDP For Higher Education

Malawi is the first country in Africa to allocate 1% of her GDP for higher education.

Executive Secretary for RUFORUM (Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture) Professor Adapala Ekwamu, made the revelation today when President Peter Mutharika hosted the ROFURUM delegation.

Ekwamu commended President Mutharika for his commitment to higher education as evidenced by Malawi’s government substantial budget towards this level of education.

“Malawi is the first country in Africa to allocate one percent of her Gross Domestic Product to higher education in Africa.

“As a world champion for higher education, the President is always at the fore front in global mobilization of support for investment in higher education for the benefit of African nations,” Ekwamu said.

President Mutharika said he is committed to the enhancement of higher education in Africa through promotion of investment at this level of education.

“No country can develop without proper investment in higher education and that is why my government has invested substantial financial resources in this area and vocational skills development through construction of community technical colleges,” Mutharika said.

Board Chairperson for RUFORUM, Professor Mabel Imbiga, said investment in higher education, in particular science and technology, is crucial in enhancing a prosperous and peaceful Africa through home grown solutions to African problems.

RUFORUM is a consortium that currently has representation from 85 African Universities from at least 35 countries.

Like this: Like Loading...