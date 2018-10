Connect on Linked in

This magnificent structure,Sogecoa Golden Peacock 5-Star Business Park at Chichiri in Blantyre was captured on Sunday barely nine months after President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika laid a foundation stone.

Upon completion, the park will comprise a world class shopping centre, a big convention room, online casino, 210-room lodge and two trendy eating places.

The park will add beauty to Blantyre city.

Picture by Abel Akiloni, Mana

