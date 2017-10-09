APM Concerned With Blood Sucking Allegations…To Visit Communities In Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Phalombe

REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

9th October 2017

ALLEGATIONS OF BLOOD SUCKING IN SOME PARTS OF THE COUNTRY

While His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika was attending the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York recently, he received reports of very distressing and agonizing allegations of blood sucking incidents in some parts of the country.

The President also received reports of very disturbing instances of mob justice carried on persons suspected to be connected to the alleged blood sucking incidents.

Understandably, due to these unfortunate incidents, most people have not been at peace in their communities and homes. This development has been of grave concern to The President and the entire Government.

The President has been even more deeply touched that some people have been killed for being suspected to be among the supposed perpetrators of the feared blood sucking incidents.

His Excellency President Mutharika values every life of every Malawian as very precious.

As soon as The President started receiving these reports, he directed the police to mobilise in every concerned community in order to ensure that there is enhanced security. The President also sent Cabinet Ministers, traditional leaders and requested religious leaders to reach out to the communities with sensitisation and prayers. Above all, the Government has put in place mechanisms and instituted an intensive investigation for us to get to the bottom of the matter.

Over the past week since The President returned, he has listened to the fears of the people as he met different levels of leaders who have been to the communities.

The President would like to ask the public to keep calm as the Government works to get to the bottom of the matter. The President also appeals to all concerned to remember to love one another and desist from taking the law in their hands whenever they are dealing with a suspect.

The President will personally visit the communities that have been affected. On Friday, 13thOctober, The President will visit the people of Mulanje. On Monday, 16th October, The President will visit the people of Phalombe. On Tuesday, 17th October, The President will visit the people of Chiradzulu.

The President urges all to remain united and continue believing that God did not give us the spirit of fear but the spirit of courage to stay focused in developing our country.

May God bless Malawi.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

LILONGWE

