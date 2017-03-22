APM Commissions Mangochi Water Treatment Plant, Urges Malawians To Take Good Care Of Lake Malawi

President Peter Mutharika has appealed to Malawians in the country to take care of Lake Malawi, which he said is the country’s national treasure. The President said the lake is wholly owned by Malawi and should therefore be protected and preserved by all well-meaning Malawians.

Professor Mutharika was speaking when he attended this year’s World Water Day celebrations at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi on Wednesday.

According to the President, the lake is one of the greatest treasures of this country, whose safety and cleanliness lies in the hands of all Malawians

“Lake Malawi has some of the most beautiful shores in Africa. Lake Malawi has the greatest varieties of fish in the world. It is the source of water which we use in our homes and offices. We need to keep our Lake clean,” he said. “Therefore, I want to thank the friends of this country who have conducted an intensive cleaning campaign at Cape Maclear in the last week. We will keep the Lake clean and keep it on the list of world heritage sites,” added President Mutharika.

The Malawi leader also parried away fears by some sections over reports of oil drilling on the lake.

“Those who worry about our plans to explore and drill oil have no reason to fear. If we decide to drill oil in the lake, we will ensure to use on-shore clean technology. We value our Lake and we will ensure we implement measures to protect it, at all cost,” the President assured.

On commemoration of the World Water Day, Prof. Mutharika said efforts to provide clean water to all Malawians are being hampered by many factors including population growth which also increases demand for water.

“Besides, the world is going through the worst climate change known in our history. Climate change is affecting rainfall patterns. As a result, our water resources are dwindling,” he disclosed.

He has since advised people in the country to find new ways of managing water such as harvesting water during the rainy seasons for use during the dry period.

He said government will continue implementing policies that make water available, preserved, safe and utilizable for agricultural production and for domestic and industrial use.

President Mutharika added that government was in the process of enacting legislation that provides for an independent regulator for water supply and sanitation.

Before the commemoration, the President also commissioned the Mangochi Water Treatment Plant at Mangochi Boma which will purify water to serve over 60 thousand people around the district.

Chairperson of the Water Services Association of Malawi-WASAMA Engineer Alfonso Chikuni said the plant will ease pressure on the existing plants as the Southern Region Water board will be able to treat water locally.

Like this: Like Loading...