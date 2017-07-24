APM Commiserates With Msowoya Over Mia’s Lebwedelebwede Remark…People From The North Deserve Respect

As Richard Msowoya, the Speaker of Parliament and Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo were holding the rally in Mzimba, President Peter Mutharika seemed to be sympathising with Msowoya as he told people in Mzuzu that Mia’s recent remarks in Ngabu, Chikhwawa that he would grab any position from any weak official whom he described as lebwedelebwede.

“He (Mia) should not have used such a demeaning and insulting word to the great son of the north (Msowoya). He needs great respect, people from the north deserves respect,” said Mutharika at Katoto round about as he entered Mzuzu for official duties.

A faction from the MCP has since asked Mia to apologise over his lebwedelebwede remark.

During the Mzimba rally, Msowoya and Kaliwo also welcomed Mzuzu City Mayor William Mkandawire into the MCP , saying he followed right procedures of joing the party. Mkandawire was previously People’s Party (PP) member.

Msowoya, who is also MCP first vice president and Karonga Nyungwe member of parliament (MP) , said he was happy that Kaliwo attended his rally and is supporting him.

“Even in the church the pastor is always comfortable when he is working with the session clerk because he is the dictionary of the church,” said Msowoya who was indirectly attacking Chakwera who has been holding rallies alone without the party SG.

Msowoya declared that he will remain Chakwera’s running mate in 2019 elections despite fevered speculation that Mia would be opted for that.

“Chakwera is a better candidate to lead Malawi in 2019 and I also qualify to be his deputy so support me so that I and Chakwera lead MCP into government come 2019 elections,” said Msowoya.

Declared Msowoya: “Malawi Congress Party has Dr Chakwera, a person I know can run the country well. MCP has a vice-president Richard Msowoya and you know how I work.

“So, please give us a chance, help me, so that Chakwera and I get into government and run it in a way that people will feel good about their country.”

He continued:“It is not simple for people who just meet in a house to run government because they take it like a club, and because it is a club, they just share government money. MCP does not belong to one person.”

And Kabwila said she back the ticket of Chakwera and Msowoya, saying they are “competent leaders.”

“In MCP we go to a convention and Richard Msowoya was elected during a convention. So, for that I stand here and say, I do politics of constitutionalism and MCP says if you join us, well and good, but the positions you want to occupy are already filled,” said Kabwila.

“The pair of Chakwera and Msowoya was not bought from a store, it was formed at a convention. That must be respected,” he said.

Kaliwo said he will be going to court ti vacate an injunction which Chakwera obtained so that he can go ahead to hold a convention.

“An early convention would help us prepare well for 2019 elections,” he said.

Another notable person who attended the rally was Kasungu West MP, Alex Major.

Like this: Like Loading...