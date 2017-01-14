APM Commends Unima Council For Plans To Reopen The Polytechnic

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

13th January, 2017

HIS EXCELLENCY THE STATE PRESIDENT’S MEETING WITH COUNCIL AND MANAGEMENT OF UNIVERSITY OF MALAWI

His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Thursday met the newly appointed members of the Council of the University of Malawi and its management at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe. The State President sought to appreciate the plans Council has put in place to reopen the Polytechnic.

The President was pleased to receive a report that the Council of the University is set to re-open the Polytechnic within the next three weeks. Prof. Mutharika was also delighted to hear that a group of concerned parents from all regions is engaging the University to open the College. In the current university fees structure, parents contribute 16% whereas Government meets the bill of 84% per student at the Polytechnic. The President hereby commends these parents for recognizing the need to share the cost of university education.

As he was meeting the new University Council members for the first time, the State President congratulated and wished them well in driving the affairs of the University. The President reminded the Council that they are the body legally vested with the powers to make policy decisions that govern the University. He therefore called upon the Council members to carry out their responsibilities with patriotism, integrity and hardwork.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY AND SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

Like this: Like Loading...