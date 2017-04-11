APM Commends MDF For Newly Constructed Area 43 Road…A Flyover Bridge At Mtandire Coming Soon

President Prof. Peter Mutharika has commended Malawi Defence Force for constructing a 11 kilometre in Area 43 road citing it one amongst the developmental projects his government is intended to do for the country.

He made the remarks Tuesday in Lilongwe after he inspected the newly constructed road soon after opening the 2016/2017 Tobacco Marketing Season at the Lilongwe Auction Floors.

Mutharika said it is his hope the MDF will not relent but continue working with government in its quest to develop this nation.

“Apart from this road, MDF will also put the flyover bridge at Mtandire for easy crossing of the communities within that area,” the President said.

Briefing the President at the site, Commanding Officer from the Engineer’s Battalion, Lt. Col. Fostino Gundaphiri said the MDF was hired by the Ministry of Lands; Housing and Urban Development and all procedures were followed.

“This is the first time that Malawian Engineers’ Battalion has been involved in such a big project of constructing a road,” he explained.

This was a traditional contract as referred to in ‘the road engineering circle’ a part measurement, meaning that the contractor is paid after doing the work.

The 11 kilometre road is valued at over K963 million and cater for residents in Area 43 sector 4. (By Gladys Kamakanda, Lilongwe, April 11, 2017, Mana)

