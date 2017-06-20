President Mutharika Comforts The Kalilani Family (Pictorial Focus)

On Tuesday, President Peter Mutharika and Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima joined hundreds of people who thronged at Mutu Village in Lilongwe to pay their last respects to Gerald Kalilani, brother to Dr. Jean Kalilani Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare as well as an uncle to Mgeme Kalilani, President Press Secretary. Mana’s Govati Nyirenda captured the event in pictures;

President Peter Mutharika condoles the Kalilani family for the death of their father Gerald on Tuesday(C)Mana
Minister of Gender Jean Kalilani pay last respect to her brother Gerald Kalilani on Tuesday in Lilongwe(C)Mana
President Peter Mutharika pays last respect to late Gerald Kalilani on Tuesday(C) Mana
Pall bearers takes the casket to the graveyard(C)Mana
Vice President Saulos Chilima lay a wreath on late Gerald Kalilani’s grave in Lilongwe on Tuesday.(C) Mana

