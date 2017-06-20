On Tuesday, President Peter Mutharika and Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima joined hundreds of people who thronged at Mutu Village in Lilongwe to pay their last respects to Gerald Kalilani, brother to Dr. Jean Kalilani Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare as well as an uncle to Mgeme Kalilani, President Press Secretary. Mana’s Govati Nyirenda captured the event in pictures;

President Mutharika Comforts The Kalilani Family (Pictorial Focus) added by on

View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →