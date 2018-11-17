APM Calls On Churches To Establish More Universities

President Professor Peter Mutharika, has assured churches and faith groups of government’s commitment towards his support to private universities.

The President was speaking Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium when he presided over the 12th congregation graduation ceremony of University of Livingstonia (Unilia) which is under the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia.

Mutharika said the graduation ceremony was a testimony that CCAP Synod of Livingstonia plays an important role in the development of the country through complementing government’s efforts in promoting education.

“I would like therefore to encourage churches and faith groups in Malawi to continue opening

private universities. Government will always support you,” said Mutharika.

He also advised the graduates against being satisfied with the degrees saying what matters are not the degrees but what they do with the degrees.

The President told the graduates to go into entrepreneurship.

“What you need to do is to have confidence and tell yourself that you can do it on your own without depending on someone besides being hardworking and desplined. What you need is determination to pursue what you want and all you need is discipline and hard

work to achieve your goals, “said Mutharika.

As he spoke under the theme ‘rethinking our values’ the President urged the graduates to be industrious and grow the desire for self-employment.

“Let me also encourage you all to see opportunities where everyone else sees challenges,” added Mutharika.

The President reiterated that the country needs to move from aid to trade if the the country is to attain economic autonomy saying this can be achieved if the country produces and exports its products.

“Therefore, we need to industrialize the country and have skilled labour, hence government’s

commitment to continue building community technical colleges so that Malawi becomes a skilled

labour society,” he said.

He said his government will continue building new roads, investing in energy, taking electricity

and piped water to rural communities to facilitate the country’s economic growth.

Vice Chancellor for Unilia, Rt. Rev. Dr. Timothy Nyasulu thanked the president for

honouring the invitation to preside over the graduation ceremony.

He thanked government for extending access to Higher Education Students Loans and Grants

Scheme to private universities saying the initiative assists needy students to attain university

education.

“We thank government for extending the facility to private universities of which Unilia is the

biggest beneficially, “said Nyasulu.

The University of Livingstonia was established in 2003 and had its first graduation in 2007, and

three campuses both in the northern region.

