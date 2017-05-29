APM Calls For Unity Of Purpose, As He Installs Ngolongoliwa as Paramount Chief

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on chiefs in the country to promote unity and hardwork amongst all Malawians for the country to develop.

Mutharika made the call on Sunday when he elevated Laelo Costa Juma (Senior Chief Ngolongoliwa) to Paramount Chief of the Lhomwe Tribe at a function that was held at Mulhako wa Alhomwe Headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje District.

The President said unity, collaboration and a hardworking spirit are important elements in fostering development in the country hence the need for chiefs to take a leading role in promoting the same in their respective areas.

“As chiefs, you have a huge role in ensuring that all Malawians are united. As a country, we cannot develop if we work in divisions. We need to work together since united we stand and divided we fall,” said Mutharika.

Furthermore, the president asked chiefs in the country to be fair and transparent when discharging their duties saying this will reduce favouritism and bias when working with their communities.

“As chiefs, you need not to favour some and discriminate against other subjects. You need to love them all and ensure that they are loved and protected. You should not be harsh or ruthless. Your subjects should not fear you but they should love you as their leader,” he said.

The Malawi Leader described the newly elevated Paramount Chief as a strong, hardworking and development conscious person.

“Senior Chief Ngolongoliwa is hard working and has a strong spirit. He has been with us all this while. He has helped me in a number of issues. He is an advisor and also he has the welfare of fellow chiefs at heart. He is a reliable asset in as far as spearheading developmental projects in the country is concerned. This is why he deserves to be promoted to Paramount Chief,” said Mutharika.

In addition, the president called on all Malawians to support his government saying they are doing everything possible to ensure that the country is developing in all areas.

The president said among others achievements, his government has managed to reduce the country’s inflation rate, which was at 24.6 percent in the year 2014 to 14.6 percent and has reduced frequent electricity blackouts in the country.

On National Identity Cards, the president urged all Malawians to go and register in large numbers for them to acquire a national identity card, which is free.

“We need every Malawian to have an identity. Malawian nationals are the only ones who do not have national identity cards in the whole Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Region therefore, by introducing this programme; the government wants to fill the gap which is there. We want nine million Malawians to be registered by December, “added Mutharika

Speaking at the same function, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa commended President Mutharika for elevating Senior Chief Ngolongoliwa to Paramount Chief saying the gesture symbolizes that the president understands the importance of chiefs in development.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Kyungu urged all chiefs in the country to love and respect each other regardless of their tribes.

“We can only promote our traditions and values only if we respect each other. We are all Malawians. Let us be united because in unity there is power,” said Kyungu. (Sungani Nyoni Kamwendo, Thyolo, May 29, Mana)

