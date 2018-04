On Wednesday, April, 18 2018 His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika joined world leaders at the Malaria Summit 2018 in London in expressing global commitment to end Malaria by 2030 in the world.

The function drew together world leaders from politics, science and business among others. During the meeting, President Mutharika called for increased global financing to least developed countries to help less privileged families in those countries develop capacities to fight Malaria.

