APM  Blames Underdevelopment On People’s Insufficient Knowledge Of Democracy & Proactive Citizenship

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has blamed the country underdevelopment on people’s insufficient knowledge of democracy and proactive citizenship.

The First Citizen made the assertion at Kamuzu Palace, Tuesday, at the swearing in of the recently appointed Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Cecilia Chazama.

In his statement, Mutharika stressed that civic literacy and community development were critical especially at the country’s level of development saying no country could make meaningful strides in development with passive and democracy illiterate citizens.

Explained Mutharika; “We need to ensure that Malawians understand and accept their rights and responsibilities as citizens if our democracy is to flourish.

“Above all, Malawians must be empowered to think and conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with present day realities”

The Head of State further stressed that everyone needs to respect the next person’s rights, adhere to the rule of law and to diligently discharge their responsibilities with focus on the common good.

“When that happens, there will be no merciless killings of people with albinism, no one taking the law into their hands as we see with mob justice, no tax evasion, fewer conflicts and no abuse of public resources,” challenged Mutharika.

The President also asked Chazama to work on abolishing anti-development cultural practices while simultaneously encouraging those practices which enhance unity and address challenges currently reversing the country’s development.

Disclosing that he chose her basing on her proven impressive record as a result driven hard worker, Mutharika urged the new Minister to engage other ministries, Civil Society Organisations and the general public in executing her responsibility. (By James Mwale, Lilongwe, April 26, 2017, Mana)

