APM Attends Ashani Phiri’s Wedding In Mchinji; Interacts With Chakwera

President Arthur Peter Mutharika and opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday shelved their political chasm when they chatted to the length of a wedding celebration in Mchinji, to the delight of guests at the event.
Both were guests at the wedding of Asian and Milca Phiri held at Simbi Farm in Mchinji.
Ashan is son to businessman Simbi Phiri who owns a construction and engineering company, Khato Civils.
When President Mutharika arrived at the sprawling farm all eyes were on how he and Chakwera were going to handle their rare meet.
The two spent a good amount of time sharing stories coupled with measured grins and laughter.
From where the two sat everyone would notice an air of respect for two men who head two of the country’s largest political establishments.
Random interviews with people at the wedding was enough to pick the excitement to see the two politicians sharing laughter outside the political ring
In his speech to the gathering President Mutharika thanked Simbi Phiri for his enduring patriotism which has seen him construct a police station and Kamwendo and a health clinic at Tembwe.
The President added that people like Simbi are a rare crop of citizens in a country where people deliberately blame government for every problem even in an event where they can do something.
At the end of the day Ashani and Milca’s wedding was a mix of life commitment, political mutual respect, sumptuous culinary and elegant dressing; all rolled into one.
Benjamin mwinsa do u remember simbi phiri?
yesthats gud Andale azitero osati kunyozana.
Umenewo Nde Timati Umunthu.Apitirize Zimenezo, Kukula Nkumeneko.Asamanyozaneso Amatiipitsira Mbiri Pena Akamakangana Pazina Zoti Ndizozizila
Pandale palibe m’dani wamuyaya.KOMA IFE ANTHU TIMAZUNGULILA MABWANAWA NDIFE TIMAKHALA NDI UPANGILI OIPA.maka maka inuyo amalawi voice musamale mumakonda kulemba zopusa.luk kodi pali udani apa?
Thus the way to go koma mmalakwisa ndinu anthu aulesi atidye nawo andale osowa zochita ziko ili mnthu mmozi sangalithe linawola kwambiri
even Ronaldo nd mess amacheza bho akakomana
Here, Malawi Voice is trying to justify pitala’s presence at the wedding as a response to accusation by other newspapers. However, the two showed maturity.
Who Doesnt Know Politicians?
Ashan or Asian?
This is great news,in politics there is no permanent enemy
inu mmati awonetserane mkwiyo kwa eni akewo? mmm onse anali oyitanidwa,,,pawukwati wayini ake samakwiyirana,
penapake anthufe timalowelela khani zoti sitingazithe, APMndi CHAKWELA ndi anthu anzeluzawo akamayankhula amakhala akudziwana .
For the first time I have liked the post from Malawi Voice
Post yoyamba yabwinoko iyooooo
I think it has started better
I think Malawi Voice has had a deliverance…glory be to God that some demons have left yo for xmas holiday
This one way to say politics is not enemity but just having different ideologies to those who practise mature and civilised politics Lol! Enanu mumazitengera pam gong`o mukumva bwanji muthupimo!
Gud to hear Mr p
And the post is good, just like the wedding. Komatu kuteleku muyambiranso kulemba nyansi zokondera ndi za mabodza zanu zija
this is positive
Great
Eni Ake Zili Bwino.Anthufe Ndamene Timanyoza Kothelatu,kukunthana ,koma Azanu Pepapake mbale Ndi Imodzi.
Umenewo ndiwo umunthu
Mumangotibulana ndinu masupporter nu koma azitsogoleriwo kumbali amachezerana bwino,,,,tifuniranjinso umboni wina apa
I wish he had attended the funeral though…
Asian???? Shaaa
Some of you the so called media outlets or you call your self houses I don’t know are the ones who orchestrate these divisions cause of greed.
Ali odala Uyo yemwe apita ku nyumba yachisoni kulekana ndi iye apita ku nyumba ya madyerero. Mbuzi za atsogoleri ngati izi sindinadzionepo kulephera kukaonekera kumaliro a mwana wa Muluzi koma kuchikwati ndiye fuel opitira kumeneko munamutenga kuti
