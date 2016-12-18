APM Attends Ashani Phiri’s Wedding In Mchinji; Interacts With Chakwera

APM interacts with Chakwera at the event As Simbi Phiri (in while suit) smiles

President Arthur Peter Mutharika and opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday shelved their political chasm when they chatted to the length of a wedding celebration in Mchinji, to the delight of guests at the event.

Both were guests at the wedding of Asian and Milca Phiri held at Simbi Farm in Mchinji.

Ashan is son to businessman Simbi Phiri who owns a construction and engineering company, Khato Civils.

When President Mutharika arrived at the sprawling farm all eyes were on how he and Chakwera were going to handle their rare meet.

The two spent a good amount of time sharing stories coupled with measured grins and laughter.

Majestic: Ashani And Milca During The Event

From where the two sat everyone would notice an air of respect for two men who head two of the country’s largest political establishments.

Random interviews with people at the wedding was enough to pick the excitement to see the two politicians sharing laughter outside the political ring

In his speech to the gathering President Mutharika thanked Simbi Phiri for his enduring patriotism which has seen him construct a police station and Kamwendo and a health clinic at Tembwe.

The President added that people like Simbi are a rare crop of citizens in a country where people deliberately blame government for every problem even in an event where they can do something.

At the end of the day Ashani and Milca’s wedding was a mix of life commitment, political mutual respect, sumptuous culinary and elegant dressing; all rolled into one.

29 Responses to "APM Attends Ashani Phiri’s Wedding In Mchinji; Interacts With Chakwera"

  1. Chali Pride Zimba   December 18, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    Benjamin mwinsa do u remember simbi phiri?

    Reply
  2. Jackson Kadamao   December 18, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    yesthats gud Andale azitero osati kunyozana.

    Reply
  3. Godfrey Martha Baloyi   December 18, 2016 at 4:38 pm

    Umenewo Nde Timati Umunthu.Apitirize Zimenezo, Kukula Nkumeneko.Asamanyozaneso Amatiipitsira Mbiri Pena Akamakangana Pazina Zoti Ndizozizila

    Reply
  4. Maxwell Phewa   December 18, 2016 at 4:47 pm

    Pandale palibe m’dani wamuyaya.KOMA IFE ANTHU TIMAZUNGULILA MABWANAWA NDIFE TIMAKHALA NDI UPANGILI OIPA.maka maka inuyo amalawi voice musamale mumakonda kulemba zopusa.luk kodi pali udani apa?

    Reply
  5. Austin Kumwenda   December 18, 2016 at 4:47 pm

    Thus the way to go koma mmalakwisa ndinu anthu aulesi atidye nawo andale osowa zochita ziko ili mnthu mmozi sangalithe linawola kwambiri

    Reply
  6. George Sannie Mkandawire   December 18, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    even Ronaldo nd mess amacheza bho akakomana

    Reply
  7. Alex Banda Strong   December 18, 2016 at 4:50 pm

    Here, Malawi Voice is trying to justify pitala’s presence at the wedding as a response to accusation by other newspapers. However, the two showed maturity.

    Reply
  8. Kwiq C Quitey   December 18, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    Who Doesnt Know Politicians?

    Reply
  9. Peter McWilliams Banda   December 18, 2016 at 5:19 pm

    Ashan or Asian?

    Reply
  10. Kizito Misso   December 18, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    This is great news,in politics there is no permanent enemy

    Reply
  11. Precious Grecian   December 18, 2016 at 5:38 pm

    inu mmati awonetserane mkwiyo kwa eni akewo? mmm onse anali oyitanidwa,,,pawukwati wayini ake samakwiyirana,

    Reply
  12. Collins Minyanga   December 18, 2016 at 5:40 pm

    penapake anthufe timalowelela khani zoti sitingazithe, APMndi CHAKWELA ndi anthu anzeluzawo akamayankhula amakhala akudziwana .

    Reply
  13. Joseph Kambanizithe   December 18, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    For the first time I have liked the post from Malawi Voice

    Reply
  14. Soko Khama Bravo   December 18, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    Post yoyamba yabwinoko iyooooo

    Reply
  15. James Ganizani   December 18, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    I think it has started better

    Reply
  16. Masiye Mzaza Nkhata   December 18, 2016 at 6:39 pm

    I think Malawi Voice has had a deliverance…glory be to God that some demons have left yo for xmas holiday

    Reply
  17. Winford Kalitsiro   December 18, 2016 at 7:28 pm

    This one way to say politics is not enemity but just having different ideologies to those who practise mature and civilised politics Lol! Enanu mumazitengera pam gong`o mukumva bwanji muthupimo!

    Reply
  18. Ayamiz Daf   December 18, 2016 at 7:52 pm

    Gud to hear Mr p

    Reply
  19. Syd Phiri   December 18, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    And the post is good, just like the wedding. Komatu kuteleku muyambiranso kulemba nyansi zokondera ndi za mabodza zanu zija

    Reply
  20. Gerald Kamowatimwa   December 18, 2016 at 9:34 pm

    this is positive

    Reply
  21. Yamikani Kunashe   December 19, 2016 at 12:55 am

    Great

    Reply
  22. Thokozile Mwero   December 19, 2016 at 3:29 am

    Eni Ake Zili Bwino.Anthufe Ndamene Timanyoza Kothelatu,kukunthana ,koma Azanu Pepapake mbale Ndi Imodzi.

    Reply
  23. Chiku Meke   December 19, 2016 at 3:38 am

    Umenewo ndiwo umunthu

    Reply
  24. Madalitso Sosola   December 19, 2016 at 5:07 am

    Mumangotibulana ndinu masupporter nu koma azitsogoleriwo kumbali amachezerana bwino,,,,tifuniranjinso umboni wina apa

    Reply
  25. Ratrace Tibman Hassan   December 19, 2016 at 8:23 am

    I wish he had attended the funeral though…

    Reply
  26. Fiskani Khumbo   December 19, 2016 at 9:16 am

    Asian???? Shaaa

    Reply
  27. Fanuel Zigwa   December 19, 2016 at 12:45 pm

    Some of you the so called media outlets or you call your self houses I don’t know are the ones who orchestrate these divisions cause of greed.

    Reply
  28. Redman Benni Chikwata   December 19, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    Ali odala Uyo yemwe apita ku nyumba yachisoni kulekana ndi iye apita ku nyumba ya madyerero. Mbuzi za atsogoleri ngati izi sindinadzionepo kulephera kukaonekera kumaliro a mwana wa Muluzi koma kuchikwati ndiye fuel opitira kumeneko munamutenga kuti

    Reply

