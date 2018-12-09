APM Asks Anglican Church To Avoid Selling Itself To Politicians

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has asked the Anglican Church in Malawi not to stoop low and sell its soul to politicians for money.

“Keep on with your mission. Maintain your prophetic role. Do not sell your soul for a few political kwachas as we saw recently,” said Mutharika at Malindi, Mangochi during the 120 year anniversary for St Martin hospital of the Anglican Church.

Last week, Livingstonia synod moderator Rev Douglas Chipofya and General Secretary Rev Levi Nyondo sold their souls for political kwachas as they tried to break protocol at the burial ceremony for Paramount Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

The two Church leaders wanted to bulldoze leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and leader of UTM Saulos Chilima into the the list of speakers.

But Tumbuka chiefs told them in the face that their politicians could not speak after the Head of State had spoken.

The chiefs grabbed the microphone from Nyondo as he spoke.

The two church leaders embarrassed themselves..

Like this: Like Loading...