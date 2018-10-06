APM arrives Monday

President Professor Peter Mutharika will arrive in the country on Monday from the United States of America where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara said in a statement on Saturday that Mutharika will arrive at 1600 hours.

Muhara said Mutharika will arrive from from South Africa where he will make a stop over.

During the UNGA Mutharika have the most powerful and moving speech in which he said the UN lacks governance and called on the institution to accommodate Africa in the Security Council.

Mutharika travelled to the US with the smallest delegation ever. He had only five ministers and a deputy minister. All the ministers attended high level meetings and presided over some.

Contrary to other media reports,, there were no traditional chiefs on the delegation… Warmheartnews

