APM Arrives From FOCAC: Urges Malawians To Be Loyal And Patriotic

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Saturday arrived from China, where he attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and advised Malawians to be loyal and patriotic.

Mutharika arrived at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 12:15PM.

He said he was impressed with the rapid development China has gone through within the shortest period of time.

He attributed the development to the patriotism and loyalty of the people of China to their country.

“The people of China work together and are disciplined in their conduct. That is why China has developed at a faster rate and Malawi should emulate the good behavior from China,” he said.

While in China the president met Chinese investors and encouraged them to invest in Malawi.

“I met Chinese investors and one of them is an energy organization and has promised to implement projects in Malawi,” he said.

Mutharika had an audience with the president of China Xin Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Jinping said the bilateral ties between China and Malawi will continue flourishing.

From September 4 to 5, Mutharika attended this years’ FOCAC which was held under the theme “China and Africa: Towards an even stronger community with a shared future through win – win cooperation”.

