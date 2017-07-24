APM Appoints Jack N’riva & Thomson Ligowe As New High Court Judges

Ligowe: Now High Court Judge

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed two new High Court judges.

In a statement made available to Malawi Voice on Monday, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) said the appointments are with effect from June  29 2017.High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal registrar . Jack N’riva has been appointed a High Court judge as has Thomson Ligowe, the former  Blantyre chief resident magistrate who until his appointment was deputy registrar of the High Court.

In recent times, there have been concerns among court users that justice delivery, especially in the High Court, has been slow. The Judiciary and observers attributed the delay to a shortage of judges.

5 Responses to "APM Appoints Jack N’riva & Thomson Ligowe As New High Court Judges"

  1. Frank Waleta   July 24, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Nice

    Reply
  2. Pat Watsopano Chinangwa   July 24, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Big up

    Reply
  3. Thandi Daniel   July 24, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Reply
  4. Dziwani Paul   July 24, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Koma dzina la N’riva-li ndye lakuti? Are you a Malawian sir!?

    Reply

