APM Appoints Jack N’riva & Thomson Ligowe As New High Court Judges

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed two new High Court judges.
In a statement made available to Malawi Voice on Monday, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) said the appointments are with effect from June 29 2017.High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal registrar . Jack N’riva has been appointed a High Court judge as has Thomson Ligowe, the former Blantyre chief resident magistrate who until his appointment was deputy registrar of the High Court.
In recent times, there have been concerns among court users that justice delivery, especially in the High Court, has been slow. The Judiciary and observers attributed the delay to a shortage of judges.
Nice
Big up
Go and post this on your page
Koma dzina la N’riva-li ndye lakuti? Are you a Malawian sir!?