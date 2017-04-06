APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati

By on 24 Comments

They Have Replaced Each Other: Kaliati, Chanzama

In exercise of powers vested in him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Hon. Cecilia Chazama, M.P as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development replacing Hon. Patricia Kaliati, M.P who ceases to be a Cabinet Minister forthwith.

According to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary, the appointment is with immediate effect. Chazama, a member of parliament for Blantyre North East is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy secretary general.

APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

24 Responses to "APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati"

← Older Comments
  1. John Semani   April 6, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Is it the first time for you to hear this mwini Wake alibe nadzo kanthu amadzisiya ndi kudzipezanso enanu mudzaferamo osaupedza ndi u leader wa pa primary

    Reply
  2. Ruth Mwale   April 6, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Aziona amanyanya kulalata amayi amenewa.

    Reply
  3. Mukanya   April 6, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    DPP cannot live without akweni. She is an asset to the party. This is a bad decision. Enatu obwera masanawa ndi azipani zina. Moto ukayaka athawa azipita kumene adachokerako. Please maintain the breed if the party is to survive.

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply