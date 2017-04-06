APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati

In exercise of powers vested in him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Hon. Cecilia Chazama, M.P as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development replacing Hon. Patricia Kaliati, M.P who ceases to be a Cabinet Minister forthwith.
According to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary, the appointment is with immediate effect. Chazama, a member of parliament for Blantyre North East is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy secretary general.
When the center can not hold things fall apart
Kuchosa gulu wina….nkutenganso gulu wina….
We have been saying this for quite a long time that nepotism does not pay………….I am glad that long at last, the president has come back to his senses that the likes of the Kaliatis who were given ministerial positions because of where they come from are damaging not only his reputation as a president but also and more importantly the development of our country.
On the other hand it was obvious that since the firing of Chaponda the DPP party will be split as the cabinet and the DPP party at large starts taking sides in this Chaponda saga.
Am sure there is more to come as the DPP party starts falling apart from within,, watch this space…………….ndatha ine wanu Mbonga