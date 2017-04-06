APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati

By on 14 Comments

They Have Replaced Each Other: Kaliati, Chanzama

In exercise of powers vested in him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Hon. Cecilia Chazama, M.P as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development replacing Hon. Patricia Kaliati, M.P who ceases to be a Cabinet Minister forthwith.

According to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary, the appointment is with immediate effect. Chazama, a member of parliament for Blantyre North East is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy secretary general.

APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

14 Responses to "APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Kennedy Khoza   April 6, 2017 at 7:46 am

    She will be back in action soon ..ndiakwene amenewa

    Reply
  2. Patrick Muyaba   April 6, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Nzosiirana izi,bola ngati pali zifukwa zokwanila.

    Reply
  3. Anold Mbewe   April 6, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Mukuziwaaa guys kkkk

    Reply
  4. Kayira Shu   April 6, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Kkk band yayamba kugawana zida

    Reply
  5. Samuel Chipala   April 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Minister of Agriculture is Patricia kaliati wait & c

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply