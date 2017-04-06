APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati

In exercise of powers vested in him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Hon. Cecilia Chazama, M.P as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development replacing Hon. Patricia Kaliati, M.P who ceases to be a Cabinet Minister forthwith.

According to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary, the appointment is with immediate effect. Chazama, a member of parliament for Blantyre North East is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy secretary general.