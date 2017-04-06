APM Appoints Hon. Cecilia Chazama As New Civic Education, Culture and Community Devt Minister, Replaces Kaliati

In exercise of powers vested in him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Hon. Cecilia Chazama, M.P as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development replacing Hon. Patricia Kaliati, M.P who ceases to be a Cabinet Minister forthwith.
According to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary, the appointment is with immediate effect. Chazama, a member of parliament for Blantyre North East is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy secretary general.
Is it the first time for you to hear this mwini Wake alibe nadzo kanthu amadzisiya ndi kudzipezanso enanu mudzaferamo osaupedza ndi u leader wa pa primary
Aziona amanyanya kulalata amayi amenewa.
DPP cannot live without akweni. She is an asset to the party. This is a bad decision. Enatu obwera masanawa ndi azipani zina. Moto ukayaka athawa azipita kumene adachokerako. Please maintain the breed if the party is to survive.