APM Appoints Gedion Munthali As New Director of Information

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, has appointed Gedion Munthali as the new Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

According to a letter signed by Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara, Munthali’s appointment is with effect from 7th February 2017.

Munthali takes over from Dr. Bright Molande who left the post after being appointed Director of Communications at the Statehouse. A seasoned journalist and communications specialist, the 43 year old Munthali is expected to lead a team that oversees various Government communications including online and social media, audio visual, press and publications and also critically, provide technical, operational and policy advice to the ministry on media issues. Munthali (seen in the attached picture) has been acting Director for a few months.

