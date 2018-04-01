APM appoints civilian honors decorations committee, Kalekeni Kaphale Chair

President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed the first ever Civilian honors committee using constitutional powers conferred upon him, Warm Heart News can tell.

Announcing the news on Sunday in a press statement Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara said the appointments were with effect from April 1, 2018.

The nine member committee, that will be chaired by former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale was first mentioned on February 9, 2007.

The committee will be guiding the President on civilian honors and decorations in the country which will bring sanity in honors and decorations to be conferred on people.

Some of the members include, Senior Chiefs Kaomba, T/A Kapeni, Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma, Ethel Kamwendo Banda, General Baxton Namwali and the Director of Culture.

The minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation are also in the committee.

Among other responsibilities the committee will recommend to the president names as possible and potential recipients of the honors and decorations.

