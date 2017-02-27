Antonio Opens Criminal Case Against Bushiri: He Has Threatened Me Over 30 Times, Case Hearing On Wednesday

Last man standing Martin Antonio is tomorrow morning expected to open a criminal case against Selfstyled Major 1, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
“My lawyers were studying the video and they concluded that criminal case must be opened. It is unfortunate that Bushiri is still busy sending people to threaten me. I got more than 30 threats.
Bushiri has been dragged to a Religious Tribunal after causing a divorce when he mentioned on live TV that Antonio Martins, a businessman in South Africa had a string of relationships and he will infect his wife of HIV and Aids. The wife filed for divorce.
“The court will start at 12:30 and it will be by Human Right Court. I will be happy if all those bikers that want to give support
The businessman, another self-styled tycoon of Angolan origins has taken Bushiri on, launching n “Bushiri must fall campaign” that threatens the short spanned career of Malawi’s own religious export who always exaggerates his wealth. This comes soon after reputable media houses Mail and Guardian and ECN News declared Prophet Bushiris alleged multi-billion kwacha empire non-existent and no single brick has been laid at his proposed church site in Pretoria.
“Looking at what he has been exposed of so far, it is only the most desperate and gullible that would follow such man. He has lied and brought the name of the Lord into disrepute and you wonder if desperation for wealth makes people that stupid. He claimed to walk on air, he claimed angels came him to see him, he claimed he spent MWK1 billion on maize relief when no bank transacted that much from him. The man is a cheat, this religious suit is the beginning,” prophesised a frustrated man at the show grounds in Pretoria after he was promised an audience with the Prophet but was shocked to find out that he was supposed to pay almost K350,000 to see him. An irate Antonio called Bushiris headquarters and recorded the whole episode which has gone viral.
A Lady from Bushiri office can be heard demanding 7-thousand rand for an appointment. Bushiri’s apologists have always denied that he charges a fee for people to see him. The Religious Commission expects Bushiri to appear in person and answer the charges related to Antonios challenge, and he is allowed to bring in two people into the hearing, which is expected to be one of the most followed hearings of this generation.
A religious editor from SABC said the tribunal will make a ruling on the matter, and Bushiri will need to have convincing reasons apart from his non-existence qualifications, to ensure his church is not censured or closed. “This is defining moment for this Ministry. Clearly he said it. In accordance with our laws being live on media he defamed Antonio and intruded in his private affairs. Whether the law recognises prophecy and evidence can be brought to the same effect, we are seeing an end to one of the biggest circus South African religious seen has encountered,” she noted.
Bushiri has already started defending himself, calling Antonio a conman, a term many use for himself. He has threatened Antonio with death. Bushiri prophesised almost five years ago after Times Newspapers revealed his sexual escapes in Mzimba that the reporter Karen Msiska will die in 3 months. The reporter is still well and alive to this day. Dozens of his prophecies have missed the target including the infamous prediction that Joyce Banda will win 2014 elections. “This is a d-day. Despite what his stoogies are writing, the world will witness a crook versus a crook, a conman verses conman, or if as they write elsewhere a thief versus a thief. The only question is how did conman A fell for the trick of conman B. Surely if he had eyes of supernatural, he should have avoided the public prophecy and tell the wife in private. This lawsuit is telling, the lie is catching up,” said another religious analyst based in Pretoria.
Malawi voice ur waisting your time, their is nothing u can do to bring Bushiri down coz it is God who anointed him not peter mutharika wanuyo, the more u talk shit about him the more God is lifting him up! while u, u will remain poor as u are! shame on u malawi voice team.
How does the name of Muthalika come in? Is Bushiri man of God? Are you man of Satan?
It comes be coz this page z sponsored by Peter wamithalika. Daniel
apm alibe page yomwe amapanga sponsor. nanga a sabc a ku south africa amawapanganso sponsor? ndi prophet wabodza and onyazitsa. asamatsogolere anthu kumoto.
@Anthony M……
Iweyo akudyetsa chani ndipo phindu lako lili pati n chikukukhudza ndi chani pa za Bushiri.Bushiri wathandiza Ovutika pa nthawi ya njala n panopa akulipirira a busary mma univesity ambiri mmdziko muno iwe ukupanga cha.Kukhuta eti,,,,,,,,
Is only God who knows the truth
APM is not involved in your issue please
Which bible and where did God commanded prophets to charge us money b4 we meet them? Any special appointment with Bushiri cost R 7000…and I have never come across to that verse which is giving him such powers
koma guyz nanuso kukopedwa ndizinthu zoti mkuonelathu kuti za bodza bushiri is jct a thief (this is what we call thefty by trick through his false prophecy)
You don’t know anything about bushiri all these rumours are just scammer you better shut your mouth and watch if don’t have anything to say find out before you coment I know Malawian you good in creating force testimonies
7000 is the money you pay for accommodation at his hotel for hospitality not for the church you are lying in have been there no one should cheat you spoking things you don’t saying the truth you just following rumours you don’t have evidence
Hahaha accommodation? Za mulungu kapena sukulu?
Sammy are u blind or derf bodza ndi poyera pomwe mwina video sunaione scammer ndi satana wanuyo so called bushiri
Next tym defend him with scriptures not money
And the most funny thing there is nothing biblical in him followers of him see only money not Jesus
Repent before is too late
Mukafuna video ndili nayo musaname za accomodation mkazi anayakha foni unja ananena moveka bwino kuti kukumana ndi bushiri one on one ndi 7000k
I mean 7k
amaggerddon war
Kufa osauka doesnt mean God dont lov u .zikungoonetselatu kut anthu amapitila kut alemele kwa bushir ..osamangopita kwa sing’anga
@ maxlee am not blind u r the one who is blind coz u just believe in rumours like most malawians do! u must come ur self to see and witness the power of God here then u can open ur mouth and talk!
Vuto LA ife amalawi kudana ndiochita bwino pa chuma nkhani zake ndizomwezi zomuneneza munthu mbwee ,ngwasataniki,ngokhwima,ndifiti,amapha anthu, zaziiii umphawi si zinthu kkkkkkkkkkk
Dude vuto ndili menelo no 1 hate bushiri chifukwa cha chuma open your eyes bra we are talking about God here I dont care how mch he have all I care is the word of God cant see n hear your self? Does he look like a real prophert to u ? Coz u trying to back him up but alibe Yesu olo iweyo chomwe ukuona ndi ndalama zokha mwa iye kuti asauke trust me uzakhala oyamba kuthawa samson
And by the way samson I dont believe in rumors check all the miracles n tell me if its real
Mr Blair plz do not wrestle with the Pig coz both of the Pig n U will get dirty n the Pig ‘ll be happy with that dirty coz thats wat it looks for everytym.
You’re just waisting your data and time and you will never succeed fight against Men of God, The book of Exodus says, I will bless those who will bless you and I will curse those who will curse you
Anyone fighting against anointed Man of God is cursed
Maxlee Blair you are the one who blind, the Bible says in the city of darkness light shall shine on you . I am 100% ECG member and there’s nothing like that, I pray for you so that God must deliver you and the light
Just read 2 chronicles 20 vs 20
A prophet of our generation iyyeeeeeeeee
Even mmene anabwela ku Mzuzu kuno. ..my neighbour paid 10,000 kwacha just to see the prophet. ….shame
Kkkkkk sammy prove It if your prophet is true and if u prove it my bro am going to joine him 100%
Muzawa zindikila ndi zipatso zao
mbava Bushir
Am 100% son of Major
Nothing can put me down devil you are a lier am more than a conqourer who in me is greater than the world
Bola kumwambako mukadyelele chochi
Kkkkkkkkkkk
Do you guys know this guy called Antonio Martin,for you to believe him like that,bible tells us not to JUDGE for the judgment is for God,is he God to JUDGE.what good news has he brought for the people,maybe he is a follower of Satanism trying to win souls from believers?Watch your comments guys you might fall in SIN.GOD bless you all in JESUS NAME
Bushiri ndi deal stop trying tarnish his name
If you don’t believe his teaching shut your mouth, no one talks about your pastor
We do get blessed with papa’s teaching
Prophetic ministry singati ma church achina ngati ccap, chisilamu ayi
We are lucky we are not in days of Elijah when prophets just commanded death on pple just like that That’s prophetic ministry don’t just follow pple in accusing pple of God who are preaching the gospel of Christ
Millions Of People Can Turn Against Him But If God Is By His Side Watch Out.
Iiiiiiiiiiiii inu musiyeni munthu … mwatikwana tsopano..
Phuhehehe damn
Phuhehehe damn
oooooh nkhani yabwino… koma #chimanga_ndi_fifty_million_dzibwererenso smsh