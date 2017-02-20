Anti Corruption Bureau Senior Investigator Kondwani Zulu Caught Red Handed: Leaking Information To Opposition MCP

Top investigator at the country’s graft-busting body, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been caught red handed leaking classified information to opposition parties.

Kondwani Zulu, who has been at ACB for years now has all along been suspected of compromising classified files due to his open sympathy towards Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera. Weeks ago some information which was still under internal analysis was found being discussed in MCP national executive committee meeting after which some party members started spreading it.

When ACB got wind of the leak it tracked where it could have come from. At the time of the leak the only people who knew about it were the bureau’s two directors, Lucas Kondowe and Reyneck Matemba, and Zulu. An inside source told this publication that Zulu is now cornered and has nowhere to run to as his closeness to MCP deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka is undeniable.

“He has been giving Mkaka information for over a year now. It is against the conduct and ethics of the bureau,” said the source who himself is a senior officer at ACB. Zulu has been openly attacking the State President and DPP leadership through his Facebook posts, an unethical conduct which is not tolerated at the institution.

The source says an internal disciplinary mechanism has already taken Zulu to task and is expecting a report from him before a disciplinary hearing takes place. Chances are high that Zulu will be suspended so as to facilitate uninterrupted investigations into his case. ( By By Stanley Kanani)

