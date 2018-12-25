Another DPP MP Loses Primaries In Neno North, Thoko Tembo Triumphs

Neno North Democratic Progressive Party legislator Emmanuel Lonzo has lost

primary elections to youthful politician Thoko Tembo, son to former Director of Malawi Broadcasting

Corporation (MBC) Dr. Benson Tembo.

DPP deputy regional governor for Central region David Kambalame, who

was the presiding officer, confirmed Tembo’s victory who got 562 votes against Lonzo who got 267 while another contestant Steve

Chagunda had 148 votes.

Lonzo joins a list of sitting members of parliament who have lost in

DPP primary elections this week alone including Themba Mkandawire who

lost to Chippie Mpinganjira in Blantyre city central, Davie Dalirani

who lost to Justice Chatika in Blantyre Bangwe and Victor White Mbewe

who lost to Sameer Suleman.

Mana

