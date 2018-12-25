Another DPP MP Loses Primaries In Neno North, Thoko Tembo Triumphs

Neno North Democratic Progressive Party legislator Emmanuel Lonzo has lost
primary elections to youthful politician Thoko Tembo, son to former Director of Malawi Broadcasting
Corporation (MBC) Dr. Benson Tembo.
DPP deputy regional governor for Central region David Kambalame, who
was the presiding officer, confirmed Tembo’s victory who got 562 votes against Lonzo who got 267 while another contestant Steve
Chagunda had 148 votes.
Lonzo joins a list of sitting members of parliament who have lost in
DPP primary elections this week alone including Themba Mkandawire who
lost to Chippie Mpinganjira in Blantyre city central, Davie Dalirani
who lost to Justice Chatika in Blantyre Bangwe and Victor White Mbewe
who lost to Sameer Suleman.
Mana