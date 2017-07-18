Another Burundian Arrested For Trying To Register As A Malawian Citizen

Police at Lingadzi Sub-station are keeping in custody a 19 year old Burundi national for allegedly attempting to register as a Malawian in the ongoing national registration exercise.

According to Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer, the suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon at Chigoneka registration center at area 47 sector 3.

Benjamin said the suspect whose name is Miracle Kampile Emmanuel, on her arrival at the center filled the registration form before presenting the same form to officials for registration.

“The registration officer, Nafe Mandevu, noted that the suspect was trying to cheat her way as a native of the country and immediately reported her to the police,” he said.

Following the arrest, Emmanuel was then taken to Lingadzi Police Sub-station where she confessed of her identity. She further revealed that she had been living in the country for more than 10 years and had therefore no bad motive behind her registration as a citizen of Malawi.

The Burundi national is expected to appear before court once investigations are concluded.

Since Malawi government rolled out national registration for its citizens, there has been number of incidences where foreigners have attempted to register as Malawi nationals.

Last month police in Dedza also arrested a Mozambican woman, married to a Malawian but based in Mozambique, for attempting to register as a Malawian citizen. (By Charles Mphwere, Blantyre, July 17, Mana

