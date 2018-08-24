Anne Matumbi Rejects Chilima Movement Offer

Celebrated Malawi’s dancehall star Annie Matumbi, popularly known as Nyakwawa, has rejected a monetary offer to lure him into Vice President Saulos Chilima’s breakaway United Transformation Movement (UTM). Writing on his Facebook page, the Lilongwe based artist, who is to contest as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Candidate for Lilongwe City South West constituency, said no matter how many times the self-made opposition label him as one that has never benefited a single tambala from the ruling party, he will still be loyal to it and serve Peter Mutharika.

“I am not taking your 2 million [Kwacha] ndinekaye wa Adad pepani am sorry guys try some one weak not me..,” he continued According to reports making rounds on social media, Chilima’s new movement strategy to get support is through ‘buying off’ supporters from their mother parties. There has so far been a major backfiring of that strategy and Nyakwawa’s story is the latest among the many stories of rejection.

