Amfumu Takes ‘Foni Ya Okondeka’ to Lilongwe M1 Center Point

After successfully launching ‘Foni Ya Okondeka’ poetry CD album in Blantyre recently, Poet Kenneth Khondiwa who answers to the name ‘Amfumu’ in the poetry industry will be taking the launch to Lilongwe this month.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, Khondiwa said he decided to take the launch to Lilongwe as a token of appreciation to poetry lovers from the capital city.

“Preparations are at an advance stage to re-launch ‘Foni Ya Okondeka’ poetry album on September 24, at M1 Center Point in Lilongwe,”

“I am taking this launch to the capital city in order to entertain and appreciate poetry lovers from Lilongwe for their support,” said Khondiwa.

“The CD launch was well patronized in Blantyre despite some slight challenges which we have addressed so far, and l hope l will get the same support in Lilongwe,” he added.

According to Khondiwa, the Lilongwe launch would be spiced by poets such as Robert Chiwamba, Raphael Sitima and Thomas Chigo among others.

Some of the poems in the album include Foni Ya Okondeka which is also the title of the album, Achimwene ali ku Limbe, Watulukira MG2 and Musadzawatchulenso Bea. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, BLANTYRE, September 6, Mana)

