AllNewNamadingo Set For 26 August At Comesa Hall

After entertaining Lilongwe fans with his mature live performance skills last February, Patience Namadingo now takes AllNewNamadingo to COMESA Hall in Blantyre next month.

Speaking Thursday exclusively to the Malawi News Agency (Mana), Namadingo’s manager, Peter Mazunda who described AllNewNamadingo as this year’s tour comprising three major local concerts said the Extended Play (EP) has ten multilingual tracks and a video, Dziko lili Pamoto.

“The EP is multilingual made of English, Chichewa and just one song in Tumbuka. The concert now comes to Blantyre on 26 August where Namadingo and the VIP band will perform and again will be using their newly written script titled Konkuno,” said Mazunda.

He added that Konkuno script has been written and developed since the day after the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) concert which saw Namadingo and his band use another script called Man in Chains.

The Manager, while urging Malawians to support his artist not just musically but also morally, then said; “This time around Konkuno is set to blow the mind of those who will patronize the concert.”

Born on 28 May, 1990, Patience Namadingo is not only a gospel singer or composer but also a songwriter. He came into limelight when he released his Tiri ndi Yesu album which featured the hit, Mtendere in 2010 and went on to become the number one selling gospel album between 2010 and 2012.

Currently, Mfumukale, Msati Mseke and Mozimira are some of his songs that are still enjoying airplay despite being released some time back. (By Loness Gwazanga, Blantyre, July 27, Mana)

