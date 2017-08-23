AllNewNamadingo: Patience Promises Fireworks At Comesa This Saturday

Malawi’s most gifted and creative gospel musician Patience Namadingo has promised fireworks this Saturday, August 26 at the Comesa Hall in Blantyre where he is set to unveil AllNewNamadingo to his fans in the Southern Region.

“We are prepared to rock the Comesa hall with our best melodies as usual; people will get blessed through our soul-soothing music. So, our humble plea to our fans is to come in their large numbers and see for themselves the package we have prepared for them.” He said.

Namadingo’s manager, Peter Mazunda who described AllNewNamadingo as this year’s tour comprising three major local concerts said the Extended Play (EP) has ten multilingual tracks and a video, Dziko lili Pamoto.

“The EP is multilingual made of English, Chichewa and just one song in Tumbuka. The concert now comes to Blantyre on 26 August where Namadingo and the VIP band will perform and again will be using their newly written script titled Konkuno,” said Mazunda.

He added that Konkuno script has been written and developed since the day after the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) concert which saw Namadingo and his band use another script called Man in Chains.

The Manager, while urging Malawians to support his artist not just musically but also morally, then said; “This time around Konkuno is set to blow the mind of those who will patronize the concert.”

Tickets are as follows Mk10, 000 standard, 15,000 couples & K20,000 VIP.

Born on 28 May, 1990, Patience Namadingo is not only a gospel singer or composer but also a songwriter. He came into limelight when he released his Tiri ndi Yesu album which featured the hit, Mtendere in 2010 and went on to become the number one selling gospel album between 2010 and 2012.

Currently, Mfumukale, Msati Mseke and Mozimira are some of his songs that are still enjoying airplay despite being released some time.

