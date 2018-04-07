All Set For Late Bingu’s Memorial Tomorrow

All is set for the memorial ceremony of late President Ngwazi Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika,the family has disclosed.

This is against social media reports that the keys to Bingu’s final resting place have not been found.

According to Arthur Peter Masamba, nephew to the late President, family members spent part of Saturday morning doing final preparations including praying in the Mausoleum.

The ceremony will start with a mass at Chingazi Parish Sunday from 9am before a private gathering for family members at the Villa.

April, marks 6 years since the death of the former President Ngwazi Professor Bingu Wamutharika who was Malawi’s 3rd President.

