All Set For Fashion For Change Gala This Saturday…Namadingo, Poet Sylvester Kalizang’oma To Perform

All is set for the first-ever Fashion For Change gala tomorrow Saturday, October 7 at HS Wine House in Blantyre from 6:30 to 12:00, courtesy of Alpha Agency.

According to the Agency’s director Tina Kendricks, they are organizing the event in association with United Purpose for the Awareness of Chitetezo Mbaula.

Kendricks said being the first event for Alpha Agency, they were optimistic that it is going to be successfully saying they have finalised all the preparations.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘environmental sustainability, reducing deforestation’ to be specific.

“Fashion for change event will be an interaction night as well as a night of fun; we therefore urge all the fashion lovers to come in their large numbers to witness what we have prepared for them. We will be coming up with different themes every year.” Said Tina, himself former Malawi News of the Year winner.

Atleast 12 designers are set to showcase their designs on the day, 10 designers from Malawi and 2 designers from Zambia, each designer will design an outfit for a celebrity.

The gala will be spiced up by music performances by Patience Namadingo and Stitch Frey while Malumbo Sichinga and Sylvester Kalizang’oma will thrill the patrons with poetry recitals.

The main sponsor for the event is Kori, manufacturers of Kukoma Cooking Oil.

Entry fee is only K5, 000 and those interested to witness this historial event can buy their ticket at HS Winehouse, Nandos KIPS, Studio M at Yabhana Building in Limbe or call 0995728925/0888183859.

