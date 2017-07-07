All Set For Blue-League Vital Gala This Saturday

All is set. The stage is set and all preparations are in order for the first ever National Gathering of the Blue League of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party-DPP this Saturday.

The gathering has brought together all the young professional groups that sprung from the DPP and are now under one banner, the Blue League, to foster peace, unity and togetherness as championed by their Patron and President Peter Mutharika.

According to Vice National Chairperson Dumisani Lindani, the gathering will also mark the start of a new chapter for the league to strategise, as the DPP positions itself for the 2019 Tripartite elections.

Lindani says the young professionals who are coming together from various sectors are expected to put together great ideas that will help promote the interests of their Patron who always preaches unity, patriotism and integrity.

“The national gathering is our own demonstration to all the youth in the country, in various political parties that we can come together, from all walks of life in unity of purpose,” said Lindani.

He added that the Blue League is an empowered group of young people, which also seeks to preach empowerment to other youth groups.

“All we are trying to do by holding this gathering is to follow the footsteps of our patron the President. We want to walk his talk. As you know the youth make up a larger percentage of the population, we want to be an example that we are empowered. We are Malawians first before we belonged to any political party,” he added.

Lindani further said the coming together of the several groups that emerged from the DPP in the past is a sign that unity is now prevailing.

“Our coming together is our wish to send a message that we don’t expect any other faction to spring out as these can cause confusion,” he elaborated.

The get-together which will take place on Saturday, July 8 in Lilongwe will be attended by all young professionals from the DPP, Presidential Advisor on the Youth Victor Songazaudzu Sajeni and other senior government and party officials.

The Blue League was formed before the 2014 general elections, as a grouping of all the professional youth groupings which were independent in the DPP.

