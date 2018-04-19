All Set For 2018 Miss Malawi Finale On April 28 At BICC

All is set for this year’s Miss Malawi grand finale on Saturday, April 28 at the magnificent BICC

auditorium in Lilongwe.

There are 16 girls who are up for the contest. Ten will be finalists and the process to determine them is being done on social media where the contestants who get more likes will automatically qualify.

Malawi Organizing Committee Spokesperson, Africano Phiri said they are expecting to have a wonderful event more than previous Miss Malawi final events because this year there are a lot of partners.

“Our expectations, the fans and the contestants themselves seem to be high. In addition, this time around we have more partners who are giving us a hand, a development which is making us believe that this year’s event is going to be extraordinary,” said Phiri.

He said this year’s Miss Malawi winner is going to walk away with other different prizes apart from a car.

“Among some of the prizes, she is going to walk away with a phone, laptop, chairs, bed and other small items just to mention a few,” Phiri said.

Some of the sponsors namely are Itel Malawi, Umodzi Park, Family Planning Association of Malawi, Malawi website host and Glam and Glory.

This year’s Miss Malawi contest is running under the theme ‘Managing rapid population growth’.-

