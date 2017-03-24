All Set: APM To Officially Open Mangochi Technical College On Saturday, Thereafter A Public Rally At St Augustine 3

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Saturday March 25, preside over the official opening of the Mangochi Community Technical College in Mangochi. The President shall arrive at the college at 14:30 hrs.

According to a press statement signed by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, thereafter the President shall address the public at St Augustine 3 Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda.

Like this: Like Loading...