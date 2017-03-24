All Set: APM To Officially Open Mangochi Technical College On Saturday, Thereafter A Public Rally At St Augustine 3

By on 1 Comment

His Excellency  Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Saturday March 25, preside over the official opening of the Mangochi Community Technical College in Mangochi. The President shall arrive at the college at 14:30 hrs.

According to a press statement signed by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, thereafter the President shall address the public at St Augustine 3 Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda.

All Set: APM To Officially Open Mangochi Technical College On Saturday, Thereafter A Public Rally At St Augustine 3 added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

One Response to "All Set: APM To Officially Open Mangochi Technical College On Saturday, Thereafter A Public Rally At St Augustine 3"

  1. Stacy Ambrose   March 24, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Breaking News: On Tuesday 21 March 2017, Joyce Banda Addressed some members of the United States Congress on Capitol Hill in Washingto DC, United States of America#Promote Women Leadership

    Reply

Leave a Reply