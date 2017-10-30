All DStv Subscribers To Enjoy Live Football…As Multi-Choice Treats Malawi Media To Rare Retreat At Nkopola

All DStv subscribers in Malawi are this season enjoying the best offering in live football entertainment as MultiChoice Malawi has put live European football leagues on every bouquet.

Currently, according to the premier league website https://www.premierleague.com/news/367485, SuperSport, which is on DStv and GOtv platforms, has exclusive rights to beam all 380 games from the current 2017/18 up to the 2021/2022 season in the entire region of sub-Sahara Africa including Malawi.

But thats not all. SuperSport also beams Laliga football, The FA Cup, German’s The DFB Cup, Spanish Cup (Copa Del Rey), UEFA Champions League and Europa League, CAF Champions League and FIFA tournaments.

These live matches have been distributed across the DStv and GOtv brands such that every subscriber from those on premium to the lowest bouquet, Access, which is only K7600 are now watching live football.

Previously live premier league football was only available on Premium and Compact Plus bouquet. There was no live football on Compact Family and Access.

However, since this season, the situation has changed. On Compact bouquet alone, there are seven SuperSport channels for live football, repeats and highlights.

Compact subscribers can now enjoy all premier league matches on SS223, Laliga matches on SS227, South Africa’s PSL matches on SS224, African leagues on SS229 and repeats on SS 230 and SS228.

And the Compact bouquet subscription is only K22400. MultiChoice Malawi Sales and Marketing Manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, speaking at a media retreat at Nkopola Lodge Mangochi said they want to ensure that customers get good value for their money.

Those who pay subscription in South Africa now have to think twice. Compact subscription in South Africa is now at 365 Rand which is almost K20,000. When you add to that the charge of sending money to South Africa it makes paying in South Africa even more expensive than here at home.

Subscribers on Family bouquet now can enjoy Laliga football and the FA Cup at only K11400 per month. While Access subscribers can also enjoy The FA Cup games at only K7600.

“This shows MultiChoice Malawi is a listening company. We realised our customers love football and have put football on every bouquet. Last year on November 1 we reduced prices on all bouquets and promised not to adjust. We have lived up to that promise. And we continue increasing the value by bringing more content,” he said.

During the MultiChoice Malawi media retreat at Nkopola, journalists played mock premier league 5 aside tournament amongst themselves.

The journalists were grouped in four teams Manchester United, Chelsea Liverpool and Arsenal. The teams played each other in a round robin and Manchester United won after winning all the games.

The games attracted a sizeable crowd in the sands of Sunbird Nkopola. The players looked flamboyant in t-shirts emblazoned with the number 380 league games to underline SuperSport exclusive rights to beam all season matches.

Before that the four teams also competed in a cooking competition which Arsenal won after preparing a good salad presentation.

