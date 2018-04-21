Albino-Killing Gate: Bishop Tambala Stops Priests From Visiting Fr. Muhosha At Machinga Police Station

Bishop George Tambala of Zomba Catholic Diocese has stopped priests from his diocese and other dioceses in the country from visiting Fr. Thomas Muhosha at Machinga Police station to avoid interfering with investigations.

Fr. Muhosha was arrested last week for being suspected that he took part in the murder of McDonald Masambuka, who had albinism. Bishop Tambala visited Fr. Muhosha at Machinga Police where he spent some time with him according to a memo from the Bishop’s office signed by his secretary Fr. Isaac Tsegula and is dated April 18 2018.

After the bishop’s visit, two representatives from the Local Clergy Association from the diocese were also chosen to go and visit him. But the bishop said his visit and that of the two priests were enough. “However, following the meeting that the Execcutive of the Local Clergy Association had with His Lordship this afternoon, His Lordship Bishop Tambala, strongly advised that apart from the two representatives, the clergy should refrain from any visit to the station until further notice from Zomba Diocese Higher Authority.

“This flows from the understanding that frequent visits might interfere with the scheduled time for interrogation and investigations leading to the conclusion of the matter. Priests from other dioceses are equally advised on the same,” reads the memo

