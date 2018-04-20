Albino Killing-Gate: All Catholic Bishops Finally Speak Out

STATEMENT FROM THE EPISCOPAL CONFERENCE OF MALAWI (ECM) ON REV. FR. THOMAS MUHOSHA

Having heard of the allegations against Fr. Thomas Muhosha linking him to the killing of albino, McDonald Masambuka, the Catholic Bishops met for an emergency meeting which took place on 20th April 2018 at the Catholic Secretariat, Lilongwe. Just like the Bishop of Zomba, we all are shocked, dismayed and disturbed with these horrendous allegations. As Catholic Bishops in Malawi, we express our deepest sympathy to the family and relatives of McDonald Masambuka and all relatives of victims of similar nature.

We are deeply saddened that our priest has this allegation against him. In solidarity with the Bishop of Zomba Diocese we strongly condemn this barbaric act and will continue to do so. The Catholic Church defends the sanctity of life at any point of a person’s life and the killing of albinos is a direct violation of the sanctity of life. To our brothers and sisters living with albinism, we assure you that we continue to support, defend and see to it that you are protected by all means.

To all Catholics, even though we are devastated with the news, we assure you that justice will prevail and the rule of Law will take its course. We urge all Catholic faithful to stand firm in the faith and pray for one another. To our Priests and Religious, never forget that as spiritual leaders, we have the calling to

bring people closer to God. “You have to believe what you read in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach”.

Again, we want to emphasize that we will not be party to any obstruction of justice and we pledge our prayers that there will be justice for all.

Issued on 20th April 2018

Most Rev. Thomas Luke Msusa

Rt. Rev. Martin Mtumbuka

Most Rev. Tarcizio G. Ziyaye

Rt. Rev. Peter Musikuwa

Rt. Rev. Montfort Stima

Rt. Rev. George Tambala

Rt. Rev. John Ryan

Very Rev. Msgr. John Chithonje

